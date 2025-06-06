UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 541,270 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,947,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

