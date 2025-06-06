UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $31,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,115,000 after acquiring an additional 277,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 1.28.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

