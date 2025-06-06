UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 112,232 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,628,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 890,507 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,607,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.
Matterport Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
