UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 142,294 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,294 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $29,449.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,643.12. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,496,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,705.59. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,809 shares of company stock valued at $708,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

