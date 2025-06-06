UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $28,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,103. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

