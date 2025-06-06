UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.