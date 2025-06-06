UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
