UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sabre by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,239 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,509,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 333,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sabre by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,721,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 755,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,615,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

