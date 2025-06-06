UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 596,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 461,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 424,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.09 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.