UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oddity Tech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
ODD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.