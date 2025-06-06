UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

