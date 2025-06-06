UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $3,878,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

