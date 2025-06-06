UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 13,075 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,782,783.50. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 937,614 shares of company stock valued at $15,384,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $861.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.63.

STAAR Surgical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.