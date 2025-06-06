UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

