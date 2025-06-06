UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 79,390 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,390 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

