VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 3.5%

BATS:HYD opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

