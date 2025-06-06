Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,434 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5,311.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,721,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,255,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,518,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 919,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

