Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 145 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 353.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.73. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.