Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:KTB opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.