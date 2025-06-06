Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 293 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.