Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 50 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.83.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $229.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

