Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 983 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1,143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.