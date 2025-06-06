Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,372 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 8,200 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.3%

Alkami Technology stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

