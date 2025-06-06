Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 510.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. CIBC decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Get Our Latest Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.