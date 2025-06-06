Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,256 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,399 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,260.76. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

