Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,683 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.