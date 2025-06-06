Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 182 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 957.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,615,836.48. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $226.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.42 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

