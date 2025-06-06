Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 203 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 534.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

