Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 2,047 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 696.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after buying an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.