Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 215 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $42,440,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $166.27 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

