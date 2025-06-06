Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 273 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

