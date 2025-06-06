Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 3,060 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 588,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.