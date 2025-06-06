Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 494 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 932.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,659 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

