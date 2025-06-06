Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 72 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 257.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $501.11 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.63.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

