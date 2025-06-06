Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,256 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get ADT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 4.0%

ADT opened at $8.26 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.