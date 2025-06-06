Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 526.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $304.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.99. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,272. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total value of $60,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,252.22. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,195 shares of company stock worth $3,682,939. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

