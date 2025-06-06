Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 197.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $55.96 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

