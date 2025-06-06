Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 323.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. FMR LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL opened at $522.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.53. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,833 shares of company stock valued at $29,006,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

