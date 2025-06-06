Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 484.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $402.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.96. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.06 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

