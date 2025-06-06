Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $17,384,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $13,338,000. M.D. Sass LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 264,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 96,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of WD opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

