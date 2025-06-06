Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 223,805 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,490,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173,106 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $60.75 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

