Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.1%

WDFC opened at $243.10 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

