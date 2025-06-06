Versant Capital Management Inc Has $33,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 751.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.