Versant Capital Management Inc Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,685,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,663,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,738,000 after buying an additional 237,587 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after buying an additional 451,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,335,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,188,000 after buying an additional 323,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.