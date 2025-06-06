Versant Capital Management Inc Has $39,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 760.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Middleby by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.14 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.62 per share, for a total transaction of $92,914.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,781,963.08. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

