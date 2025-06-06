Versant Capital Management Inc Has $41,000 Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.1%

HCKT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

