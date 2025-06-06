Versant Capital Management Inc Has $43,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Fluor by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 65,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Fluor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fluor Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.