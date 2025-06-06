Versant Capital Management Inc Has $45,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.5%

SIG stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

