Versant Capital Management Inc Has $45,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.58.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

