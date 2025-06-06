Versant Capital Management Inc Has $46,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

WTS stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $248.17. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock worth $4,767,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

