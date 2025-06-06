Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRMB. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,169,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Brands Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PRMB opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRMB

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This trade represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

